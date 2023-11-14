STAIND Announce The Tailgate Tour With Special Guests SEETHER

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, has announced The Tailgate Tour with long-time friends Seether, and featuring Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22 in Brandon, Mississippi.

Produced by Live Nation, The Tailgate Tour reunites Staind and Seether for the first time in years. “I’m really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends Seether, Tim Montana and Saint Asonia,” says lead vocalist Aaron Lewis. “It’s going to be a great time.”

The eleven-date trek begins April 22 with dates across the US, including Franklin, TN, Portland, ME and Grand Rapids, MI before wrapping up in Pelham, AL on May 15.

Tickets will be available starting with Artist presales beginning Wednesday, November 15 at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general public on-sale beginning Friday, November 17 at 12 PM, local time at staindofficial.com.

Dates:

April

22 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

23 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater (on-sale date TBD)

30 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

May

1 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

5 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

7 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

12 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

15 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

(Photo - Steve Thrasher)