STATE OF DECEIT Drop New Music Video / Single “At What Cost?”

British metalcore, thrash and groove metal band State Of Deceit has issued a new music video and single entitled "At What Cost?". This is the second music video and single taken from their upcoming LP album, Stalked By Daemons, which will be released on October 13, 2023 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tim Hamill (Anterior) at Sonic One Studio, and the music video was directed by Aiden Thomas.

“This is a song written closely from the heart, about people and organizations exploiting the health system for profit or political agendas,” says lead vocalist Pete Scammell. “As a person with diabetes, I’ve followed the stories in the United States about massively inflated insulin prices and how that is literally killing people. Here in the United Kingdom, the situation is similar because services have been taken away from my local hospital and relocated an hour away. For many people this increases the cost and ability to receive care, so for many, it is unacceptable. Why do they do these things? For most of us, the answer seems like it is because we live in a different political area. This is why we depicted the Plague Doctor as the villain in the video. It represents the nefarious entities I mentioned above. During the shoot, we had some funny looks during the scenes of The Plague Doctor coming out of the van… with all the smoke coming out people must’ve thought we were hotboxing in there!”

Bassist Davide Santini adds, “'At What Cost?' is a mixture of punchy grooves and melody, so our director Aidan made a very dynamic video to reflect that. My concept of the plague doctor was a perfect fit to match the lyrics and the idea of having an old character to impersonate the modern national health system was an exciting contrast as well. We were very lucky with the location on the day of the shoot. Because the weather was so terrible that day, we were planning to reschedule but Aidan showed us another place that could work, and for us it ended up even better than what we expected! The day was full of surprises, and Pete almost ended up in emergency care due to smoke inhalation because the van scenes were filmed using so much smoke, thankfully he survived the shoot!”

The new album by State Of Deceit is entitled Stalked By Daemons. The riveting full-length release contains ten brutal songs, and it is scheduled for release on October 13, 2023. The album features artwork by Pierre-Alain D of 3mmi Design. Stalked By Daemons delivers the best of all metalcore, thrash, and groove, often in stylistic antithesis that is startling and ultimately satisfying. The intricate rhythm tracks are fascinating mosaics, always evolving in shape and color, and the blistering lead guitar solos paint pictures that leave scars, the aesthetic kind, like treasured ink we pattern into the flesh. The growl vocal is vicious just as the traditional, rich harmonies of the chorus-work are heartfelt and bold. State Of Deceit are the epitome of metal at its core, at its roots.

Tracklisting:

"Endure My Fate"

"Demi-God"

"Stalked By Daemons, Guarded By Angels"

"Hate Within"

"Withered"

"Mark Of The Whale"

"Scorched"

"Suffer Me"

"At What Cost?"

"Digital Tattoo"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo: Josh Perkins)