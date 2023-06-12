STATIC-X And SEVENDUST To Co-Headline The Machine Killer US Tour With Special Guests DOPE, LINES OF LOYALTY
June 12, 2023, an hour ago
A tour reunion that is over two decades in the making will return this fall.
In 1999, metal legends Sevendust, Static-X, & Dope were each exploding onto the scene, while pairing up to create one of the most memorable tours of the year. Fast forward to 2023 and this incredible tour package is primed to deliver a super-charged evening of unforgettable music for newfound and lifelong fans of this resurging genre.
The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the Gold certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the upcoming fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.
The 21-city tour will kick off on October 6 in Houston, TX. Along the way, the tour will make stops in the Sevendust hometown of Atlanta, GA (October 10), Detroit, MI (October 17), Kansas City, MO (October 23) and others before wrapping up in the Static-X hometown of Los Angeles, CA (November 1). Rockers Dope (who also participated in the 1999 tour) and newcomers Lines Of Loyalty will act as support for The Machine Killer Tour.
The public on sale is Friday, June 16 and more information on tickets and VIP packages can be found at static-x.org, or sevendust.com.
“We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one” says Xer0. “We are already building the new production elements and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night.”
“We can’t wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and Dope. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can’t wait to do it again this Fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place,” explains Lajon Witherspoon.
“We are beyond thrilled to be touring with Sevendust again” says Tony Campos. “They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages.”
"We’re excited to join our friends in Static-X and Dope who we share much history with on tour,” add Clint Lowery. “I have no doubt that this will be an extremely entertaining and high production run. The bands and the fans have much to look forward to on this one. Do not miss out!”
The Machine Killer 2023 dates:
October
6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum
8 - Little Rock AK – The Hall
10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs
13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall
17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde
19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock
20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center
22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre
26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock
30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November
1 - Los Angeles - The Wiltern
(Static-x photo - Jeremy Saffer; Sevendust photo - Chuck Brueckmann)