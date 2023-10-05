STATIC-X Release Animated Music Video For The New Track "Z0mbie"

On the heels of the excitement about the kickoff of the first leg of the Machine Killer tour this week, industrial music icons Static-X are releasing another music video from the upcoming album, Project Regeneration: Vol. 2. The song, “Z0mbie”, is a driving aural assault that demonstrates the Evil Disco sound Static-X is known for.

The track features Xer0 on lead vocals, with a guitar riff created by band founder Wayne Static and was recorded by the original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay.

The music video is an animated clip created by Makinita Silva and directed by Static-X creative director Edsel Dope. The video takes the viewer on a psychedelic, drug fueled, sex ride, featuring a host of colorful characters and is the perfect companion for the latest track from Project Regeneration: Vol. 2.

Continuing to create new music, Static-X announced Project Regeneration: Vol 2 will be released on January 26, 2024 and unveiled two songs from that album – a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic “Terrible Lie” and recently released “Stay Alive.” The upcoming album is produced by the band’s current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild.

The new album is now available for pre-order in various configurations including limited color vinyl, limited shirts, hoodies and more. The pre-order for Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 can be found here.

Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 tracklisting:

"Stay Alive"

"Z0mbie"

"Jic-Boi"

"Black Star"

"Kamikaze"

"No Hope"

"Take Control"

"Tone"

"Run For Your Life"

"Dark Place"

"Disco Otsego"

"From Heaven"

"Terrible Lie" (Bonus Track)

"Grover Yoda Data 14" (Bonus Track)

"Stay Alive" video:

"Terrible Lie" video:

Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for The Machine Killer Tour, metal legends Sevendust and Static-X are announcing a second leg in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, and Dope were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year.

Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year - the first leg of the tour is this October - where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024. The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the GOLD certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the recently released, chart-topping fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.

The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, SC before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, KY. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, FL (February 4), Huntington, NY (February 14), Pittsburgh, PA (February 19) and Madison, WI (February 26) among other. Rockers Dope and newcomers Lines of Loyalty will continue to act as support for The Machine Killer Tour. Information on tickets for all shows and VIP packages can be found via static-x.org, or sevendust.com.

The Machine Killer dates:

October

6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

8 - Little Rock AK - The Hall

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs

13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

February

1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

2 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

4 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

6 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

7 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

9 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana

10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

12 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

18 - Toronto, ON - Pickering Resort Casino

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

27 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

(Static-X photo - Jeremy Saffer; Sevendust photo - Chuck Brueckmann)