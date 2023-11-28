STEEL PANTHER Announce On The Prowl Tour 2024 Dates

Like the gift that keeps on giving, California’s Steel Panther are announcing their first batch of tour dates for 2024. The On The Prowl Tour 2024 will kick off in January in Reno, NV on January 19 and run through February 24 where it wraps in Wichita, KS.

Along the way, the tour will stop in Anaheim, CA (February 2), Fargo, ND (February 14 - for all the North Dakota lovers) and Memphis, TN (February 22) to name a few.

This new tour announcement comes as the band is getting ready to stuff stockings for all the naughty housewives on the upcoming 12-city On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 kicking off on December 1. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the all tour dates can be found here.

Says the band, "As Steel Panther wraps up another banner year with all of our upcoming magical tour dates, we are simultaneously preparing ourselves for the most incredible year to come. 2024 will be jam packed with whimsical adventure, high-octane performances and heavy metal - very much like our crotches.”

On The Prowl Tour 2024 dates:

January

19 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

20 - Primm, NV - Star of the Desert Arena

February

1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

14 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

16 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

22 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

23 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

24 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

(Photo - David Jackson)