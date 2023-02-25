STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL In Praise Of DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head Album - "You Can't Get Tired Of 'Smoke On The Water'; It Is What It Is For A Reason"

In The Loudwire interview clip below, Steel Panther guitarist Satchel breaks down his favourite albums from when he was a teenager... whenever that was.

Satchel on Deep Purple's Machine Head album from 1972:

"I had older cousins that played that for me while we all sat around and did cocaine. That was the one with 'Smoke on the Water.' And I know everybody says ''Smoke On The Water'...we're tired of that song…' You can't get tired of 'Smoke On The Water'! I'm sorry, it is what it is for a reason. It's (Machine Head) only got seven songs, by the way. A lot of records come out, they've got like 17, 18 songs on them. More than ever, a band should be cutting songs out. Cut out the fat; put six or seven songs on. People don't have the attention span. Deep Purple figured it out..."

Machine Head is Deep Purple's sixth studio album, recorded in December 1971 at Montreux, Switzerland and released on March 25th, 1972. It is the band's most commercially successful album, topping the charts in several countries, including hitting #1 in the UK. Machine Head features the Deep Purple staples "Highway Star, Space Truckin'", and "Smoke On The Water".