STEEL PANTHER Perform WHITESNAKE Classic "Slide It In" With ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO And HOLY MOTHER Vocalist MIKE TIRELLI (Video)

On March 16th, Steel Panther performed at Irving Plaza in New York City. During their set they were joined by Anthrax bassist Frank Bello and Holy Mother vocalist Mike Tirelli for a cover of the Whitesnake classic, "Slide It in". Fan-filmed video is available below, and Bello has shared a clip via Instagram along with the following message:

"Hey my friends, it's the weekend, and maybe we have some time for some fun videos. As promised, here is the jam with my buds Steel Panther last night to the song 'Slide It In' from Whitesnake. This came about when backstage my bud Satchel saw me going over a song I co-wrote with my buds Crobot called 'Mountain', which I came down to jam with them. Satchel sees this and says you're gonna jam with us too right? You can't say no to Satchel, right? So we jammed this song and had a blast. So here is the first jam song of an amazing two song jam night with Mike Tirelli on vocals. I'll try to post the video to the 'Mountain' jam later if you guys want.. that was a great time as well."

Top photo taken from Frank Bello's Instagram