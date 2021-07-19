STEELHEART Announce US Tour Dates; New Merch Available

SteelHeart bassist Marten Andersson has announced the band's upcoming tour dates, as well as new merchandise.

Says Marten: "Hi Everybody! It's been a while. I hope you are safe and taking care of each other. Lots of fun news on the horizon. I am happy to inform you that more SteelHeart tour dates are coming in. First is LA and Vegas but there will be more dates added. We can't wait to put on the awesome Steelheart show for you.

July

22 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

23 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget Casino

September

3 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

18 - Burlington, IA - Steamboat Days Festival

October

9 - Denver, CO - The Venue

"Tickets and VIP packages at steelheart.com.

"A bunch of Podcasts and interviews have been added to the website. The Marten Store is growing like crazy, thank you! We've got all kinds of new products such as fan packs, posters, drink coasters, bumper stickers and much more (order today and use the coupon code: Newsletter to receive 15% off). I would like to thank all of you who have been supporting independent artists and bands during the last year."

