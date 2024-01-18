Step Into The Studio With SLASH - Gibson Films Launches Debut Release "Slash: The Making Of 4" + Live Performances; Video

Watch “Slash: The Making Of 4,” the debut release from Gibson Films, for an all-access look into the making of 4 by Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. Witness the magic of making an album the old-school way with the help of Grammy award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

In this new documentary on the writing and recording process of “4,” fans of Slash will get an intimate look at his ever-evolving journey as a guitarist and really see the electrifying synergy between Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators as they tell all on what it’s like being in a band together for over a decade. The documentary also offers an in-the-studio glimpse into the creative process behind the album “4,” as the band records live with the legendary producer Dave Cobb. You can also experience the magic of their performances as the band performs tracks like “Whatever Gets You By,” “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,” “The River is Rising,” and more tracks from the new album.

Hear Myles Kennedy’s heartfelt reflections on the beauty of working alongside Slash, the band’s perspectives on why “4” is a remarkable addition to their legacy, and how Slash’s powerful riffs, guitar techniques, and songwriting prowess are consistently evolving. Fans will be treated to an inside look at how Slash and Myles Kennedy’s collaboration works so well, how the band including Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, and Frank Sidoris have evolved over time to become the powerhouse that it is today along with more live performances like “Fill My World” and “April Fool.” This documentary is a treasure trove for Slash fans of one of rock's most enduring legends.