STEPHEN PEARCY Rumoured To Be Gearing Up For Streaming Show With Former RATT Drummer BOBBY BLOTZER Making A Guest Appearance

Known as a reliable source of inside information, Metal Sludge has checked in with the following update:

"Hot off our iPhone… we have incoming… are you ready for it? There just might be a partial reuniting of the classic Ratt lineup within the next 48 hours. Inside word is that Stephen Pearcy will be filming a streaming show at the world-famous Whisky-A-Go-Go on the famed Sunset Strip. The event will be shot over February 26th and February 27th and released via a streaming platform at a later to-be-determined date.

The rumor is that former Ratt drummer Bobby Blotzer just may be sitting in on the kit for a few tunes with his former band-mate. Metal Sludge has multiple sources putting da Blotz back behind the kit!"

Pearcy added fuel to the rumour by sharing Metal Sludge's post and teasing a photo a mystery drummer at rehearsal. See below.