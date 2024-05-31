STEVE HACKETT Announces Reissues Of His Classical Catalogue; Bay Of Kings & Momentum Out In August; Video Trailer

Legendary rock guitarist Steve Hackett and InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce reissues of his classical catalogue, beginning in August with Bay Of Kings & Momentum.

Steve comments: “My love of classical guitar began to coalesce with both Bay Of Kings and Momentum, which showed another side of the guitar. This was the opposite of rock n' roll… A more romantic and personal approach already hinted at within both the Genesis music and my solo work. I’m proud that these albums are getting a second lease of life.”

Bay Of Kings was originally released in 1983, and is his first album of instrumental, classical guitar music, with contributions from Nick Magnus & John Hackett.

Momentum was originally released in 1988, and sees Steve crafting beautiful compositions, alongside contributions from his brother John Hackett on flute.

Both albums have been newly remastered for vinyl, and will be available as Gatefold 180g LP’s in both black and limited coloured vinyl editions. New digipak CD editions will also be available, and they can all be pre-ordered for an August 2 release via the links below:

- Bay Of Kings

- Momentum

Watch a trailer below.

The titles A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Metamorpheus, and Tribute are all also now available digitally via InsideOutMusic, with physical releases expected later in 2024.

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)