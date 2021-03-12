STEVE LUKATHER Looks Back On G3 Tour With JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI - "It Was Terrifying; I Had The Best Time Ever With Those Guys"

In a new intervuiew with Sonic Perspectives, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather looked back on taking part in the 2012 G3 tour with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai

Lukather: "I had the best time ever with those guys. The audiences were real nice to me. I would come out and go, 'It's really great to be here. The guys just wanted me to make sure they had somebody to wake you up, you know I have no business being here...'(laughs). Then we jammed at the end - it was such a great honour.

It was really terrifying to go out and go, 'Every guitar player here is better than me. What the fuck are you doing here?'That was always going on in my head, when in reality the audiences were really cool to me, so I won the audience over. Everybody knows we're all friends, but nonetheless, I get to put that on my resumé. It meant a lot to me."

Steve Lukather released his new solo album, I Found The Sun Again, on February 26th.

In reference to the title track “I Found The Sun Again,” Luke offers, “This was the first solo record I have done in many years. I felt free to try a do it old school, like we used to do it - live in the studio. I am very proud of it, and the players I used really brought their very best.”

Earlier this year, the label presented “Run To Me” which can be screened below:

Next came “Serpent Soul”:

Steve Lukather’s solo album was co-produced by Ken Freeman, who also both engineered and mixed the new collection of repertoire. The players feature many dignitaries that have been in Luke’s life for decades. Amongst those are drummer Gregg Bissonette, keyboardist Jeff Babko, and bassists Jorgen Carlsson and John Pierce. Life-long friend and Toto band-mate David Paich performs piano and organ across the album, while Joseph Williams sang on multiple tracks alongside writing string and horn arrangements and tracking keys on the aforementioned “Run To Me.” Both Paich and Williams co-wrote that specific composition, while friend and band leader of the All-Starrs, Ringo Starr makes a special appearance on the recording and in the video. Other co-writers include Stan Lynch, Jeff Babko, and of course Joseph Williams.

Luke shares, “Never had so much fun recording in my life. Painless, fun and easy - and it just flowed.”

The repertoire features five new original compositions, and three covers personally selected by Luke. Those are Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” Joe Walsh’s “Welcome To The Club,” and Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Sighs.” Lukather offers in the liner notes, “ALL these tracks were cut LIVE - no clix - no fix - No rehearsal - one run thru - and record and the whole record was take 2. I did double a few guitar parts and ‘produced up’ a few tunes that are obvious but in the same time frame. I recorded the lead vocal right after we got the take same day. One song a day. Joe took it home and did some BG vocals but that’s it. I wanted to make as honest a record as I could in 2020 with 1970's inspiration, and recording values, and techniques with a modern sound. Ken did that!”

A portion of the proceeds from this album will be directed to The Ed Asner Family Center for Autism.