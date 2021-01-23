STEVE VAI - Ibanez Unveils Signature PIA Guitar In Flat Black Finish

When Ibanez launched its Steve Vai PIA model at NAMM 2020, some guitarists were a little disgruntled by the four glaringly bright finishes. Ibanez seems to have taken heed; the successor to the venerable JEM now comes in a sleek new black finish for 2021.

According to Gear News, Ibanez has decided to offer the PIA3751 in a new Flat Black finish, in addition to last year’s Stallion White. Designed together with Vai, this model was introduced last year in four colours. Ibanez has retained the gold hardware for this version, which works very well with the reserved Flat Black finish, and complements the guitar well.

The PIA model incorporates a number of Steve Vai’s personal tweaks introduced with the PIA in 2020. These include a magnetic back plate for easy access to the trem springs, an Ultralite tremolo arm and his Flower Grip, which replaces the Monkey Grip of the JEM.