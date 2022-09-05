STEVE VAI - New Documentary To Be Released Via YouTube On September 7th; Trailer Available

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checekd in with the following update:

"Alan Berry (The Tapes Archive) is a filmmaker and has created an informative, quasi-animated, and at times hilarious short film on the first 30 years of my career. It drops Sept 7th on his YouTube channel. Enjoy!"

The 77-minute Steve Vai-approved documentary has been in the works for over a year and a half.

The documentary covers the life of Steve Vai from his birth in 1960 until after the release of his landmark album Passion And Warfare in 1990.

The documentary covers:

• His first guitar

• Learning from Joe Satriani

• Berklee College of Music

• Frank Zappa

• Flex-Able

• Alcatrazz

• Crossroads

• The David Lee Roth band

• Ibanez JEM guitar

• Whitesnake

• Passion And Warfare

The documentary has hundreds of Vai-centric facts and stories that even the most ardent fan will not have known. Complete with a Vai’esque quirky sense of humor and never before seen photos and rare videos.

Vai recently posted a clip from his archives on social media along with the following message:

"Here’s a little clip from the vault taken from a show on April 16, 2000 in Sofia, Bulgaria where I’m wielding the heart guitar on the track 'Fever Dream'. In order to prepare to perform this track, I had to practice being a helicopter."