STEVE VAI Performs “Frank” In Los Angeles; Video

In the video below, guitar legend Steve Vai performs “Frank” live in Los Angeles from his Stillness In Motion DVD/Blu-ray set.

Vai recently announced an extensive tour of the US, with 54 scheduled appearances confirmed. Vai’s Inviolate World Tour will begin at House Of Blues in Las Vegas on January 27, 2022, and wrap in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

The general on-sale will go live on September 17, with a VIP pre-sale available on September 15. For tickets, visit Vai.com.

A variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles are available here. EVO Experience offerings, dependent upon tier purchased, include signed JEM Jr. guitars; an invitation to a pre-show group Q&A, meet-and-greet and photo with Steve; soundcheck viewing access; a guided tour of Steve's instruments and gear; exclusive merchandise; commemorative VIP laminates and access to premium tickets.

This run is the first excursion of many planned which together are a multi-faceted World Tour that will bring the guitarist and composer to most continents across the globe touching down in dozens of countries. Vai has been working on a new studio album and those details will be shared imminently. These appearances will present an all-new show featuring a lot of new music, with plans for performances to be staged for the next several years.

Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums).

Vai shares, “A performer thrives on performing. It’s been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music.”

Confirmed dates:

January

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

28 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

29 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

February

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Rockwell at The Complex

2 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

5 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

6 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

8 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

9 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

11 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Theatre

12 - Macon, GA - Hargray Capitol Theatre

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

15 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

16 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

22 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

24 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

26 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

27 - Providence, RI - The Strand

March

1 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

2 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

3 - Albany, NY - The Egg

4 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

5 - Harrisburg, PA - Sunoco Theatre

6 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

8 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

9 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre

11 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

12 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

15 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

17 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater

19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

20 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Theatre

25 - Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater

26 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

27 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

31 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre

April

1 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel