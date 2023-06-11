STEVE VAI Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Live Rig For 2023 Bridge Guitar Festival From Rehearsals With METROPOLE ORKEST

Guitar legend Steve Vai performed with the Metropole Orkest at the 2023 Bridge Guitar Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands on May 13th. He has checked in with the following update:

"When I was rehearsing with the Metropole Orkest for our show at Bridge Festival, my tech Doug shot a little 'rig rundown' video showing the gear we used for the event! Check it out on my youtube channel."

The clip is available below.

Vai recently commented on the show with the Metropole Orchestra, saying: "The concert in Eindhoven, Holland was a peak experience. The audience was so very supportive, and the Metropole Orkest was in sharp form. Big thanks to the organizers of the festival and to all who helped make this happen, especially the creative catalyst, Co de Kloet, and Maestro Jukka Iisakkila."