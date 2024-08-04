STONE WHISKEY Releases Title Track Of New Album, Scream For Rock

Are you ready to scream? Well reach down into your belly and get ready to let it all out with Stone Whiskey and their brand new album, Scream For Rock.

Produced by Anthony Focx (Aerosmith, Buckcherry, Ace Frehley), Scream For Rock will be available on August 16th via Kivel Records. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Watch the video below for a brief message from main Stone Whiskey screamer, Alan Rueda, then hear the title track from their new album.

Make sure to catch Stone Whiskey live on August 24th at The Mountain Music Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It's going to be one hell of a party!

