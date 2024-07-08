STONED JESUS To Reissue Seven Thunders Roar Album In August

Season Of Mist is reissuing Stoned Jesus' Seven Thunders Roar album on August 16.

Like a puff of smoke, Stoned Jesus have risen above the Carpathian Mountains as not only the heaviest, but perhaps the most important rock band to emerge from Ukraine.

Prior to Stoned Jesus' first communion, affable frontman Igor Sydorenko was just another familiar face among local progressive rockers. But after rekindling his old flame for metal amidst a stormy period in his personal life, Igor and his two new bandmates went off in search of more crushing highs.

While only their second album, Seven Thunders Roar marks an early milestone for Stoned Jesus. The riffs still roll downhill with all the sludgy force of a mudslide, but the band added crisp acoustic guitars to reflect their newfound inner strength.

"Climbing up", Igor sings on "I Am The Mountain", a 16-minute instant classic that charges through lush folksy valleys and peaks of headbanging doom at full steam. "And we're never going to stop".

12 years after it was first released, Season of Mist is now reissuing Seven Thunders Roar. The reissues will be available on CD Digipack and 12" Vinyl. These formats include extended versions of "Bright Like The Morning", "Stormy Monday" and "I'm The Mountain". The Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the Digital Download also included edits, outtakes, demos and a 2011 live performance of "Bright Like the Morning".

Available formats:

- Digital Download

- CD Digipack

- 2X12" Vinyl Gatefold (Black)

- 2X12" Vinyl Gatefold (Gold with Black Splatter)

Pre-order here.

2024 reissue tracklisting (CD + Vinyl):

"Bright Like The Morning"

"Electric Mistress"

"Indian"

"I'm The Mountain"

"Stormy Monday"

"Bright Like the Morning" (Extended)

"Stormy Monday" (Extended)

"I'm The Mountain"

Digital Anniversary Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

"Bright Like The Morning"

"Electric Mistress"

"Indian"

"I'm The Mountain" (Extended)

"Stormy Monday"

"Stormy Monday" (Edit)

"Insatiable King" (Outtake)

"Malda Vale" (Outtake)

"Bright Like The Morning" (2011 Live)

"Electric Mistress" (Edit)

"Insatiable King" (2011 Instrumental Demo)

"Stormy Monday" (Extended)

Lineup:

Igor Sydorenko - Lead-Vocals & Guitar

Andrew Rodin - Bass & Backing Vocals

Yurii Ciel - Drums & Percussion