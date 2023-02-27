STONETRIP Announce New Album, Run Free

Stonetrip’s debut self-titled EP was released via Golden Robot Records back in 2021 and showcased the band's impressive range. Straight up rock n' roll bangers like opening track "Sideways", "Runaway" and "Wild Hearted" came to be live favourites for their sheer energy and power. "Nightmare" went deep, showing a more serious side, while "My Angel" delivered a classic acoustic-driven power ballad, complete with a soaring, heartfelt guitar solo.

The EP was just the beginning. Today, Stonetrip have announced they are set to deliver their debut full-length album on March 10 titled Run Free, an exciting mix of old and new tracks.

The band worked with Australian producer and engineer Ricki Rae of Lighthill Sound Recording Studio to polish their new songs into a brilliant shine that will set the benchmark for Oz Rock in 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Dark Night"

"Sideways"

"Nightmare"

"Scare Me"

"Run Free"

"Pretty Flowers"

"Leave A Light On"

"I Am Tomorrow"

"My Angel"

"The Show"

"Mercy"

"Runaway"

"Wild Hearted Son"

Pre-order / add / save Run Free at this location. The videos for "Leave A Light On", "My Angel", and "Runaway" can be seen below.