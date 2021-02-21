STORM FORCE Guitarist GREG FRASER, Vocalist PATRICK GAGLIARDI Guest On CGCM Radio Podcast

Canadian rockers Storm Force - featuring Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser - releasee their debut album, Age Of Fear, in early 2020. Fraser and vocalist Patrick Gagliardi recengtly guested on the CGCM Radio Podcast. Check out the interview below.

Fraser: "Between 2000 and 2005, when I started doing Fraze Gang, I initially wanted a lead singer and Pat's one of the guys that came to my house and sang a couple songs that made it on the (first) record. He just couldn't commit to digging in every week so I just sang everything myself. I knew back then that Pat had the pipes. Back then on his MySpace page he had songs that he covered, and one of them was Aerosmith ('Angel') and I was like 'Holy shit!' He was nailing Steven Tyler, all the high notes.This guy could really goddamn sing. I wanted him to sing for Fraze Gang and that didn't work out, but I always kept him in the back of my mind."

Storm Force released a video for the song "Breathe" in October 2020. Singer Patrick Gagliardi talks about the song: “When writing ‘Breathe’, I wanted to approach the subject of depression and how having a solid support system ( in this case, a lover) can bring you out of the funk. I also always liked the term ‘Breathe’ as in relax and just breathe. After the lyrics were written, Greg brought up the idea of making it a duet. This idea fit perfectly with the song lyrically. He suggested Serena Pryne (The Mandevilles) and we all agreed. I love the way her and my voice sound similar, and really mesh well together. She was perfect for the song. Can't wait to one day sing it live with her”

Storm Force is the explosive new band that fans of classic hard melodic rock have all been waiting for. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s groundbreaking new record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and will be available on Escape Music worldwide. Order your copy now from The Music Shop.

"Beacuse Of You"

"Dirty Vegas"