STRATOVARIUS Frontman TIMO KOTIPELTO Announces Grand Casino Helsinki Hard Rock / Metal Classics Residency Shows

Stratovarius frontman Timo Kotipelto has checked in with the following update:

"I have exciting news for you... more amazing shows coming up! I will be doing 15 shows in Grand Casino Helsinki. We will be playing hard rock / metal classics from 1970's - 2015.

The upcoming dates are:

October

29

November

4-6

19-20

25-27

December

2-3

5

9-11

I have an excellent band with me:

Rolf Pilve - drums

Netta Skog - digital accordion

Roope Riihijärvi - guitars

Pekka Rajamäki - bass

Tickets are including a fantastic dinner. These will be very special and unique shows! Get yours now from Lippu.fi

See you there!"