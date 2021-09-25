STRATOVARIUS Frontman TIMO KOTIPELTO Announces Grand Casino Helsinki Hard Rock / Metal Classics Residency Shows

September 25, 2021, an hour ago

Stratovarius frontman Timo Kotipelto has checked in with the following update:

"I have exciting news for you... more amazing shows coming up! I will be doing 15 shows in Grand Casino Helsinki. We will be playing hard rock / metal classics from 1970's - 2015. 

The upcoming dates are:

October
29

November
4-6
19-20
25-27

December
2-3
5
9-11

I have an excellent band with me:

Rolf Pilve - drums
Netta Skog - digital accordion
Roope Riihijärvi - guitars
Pekka Rajamäki - bass

Tickets are including a fantastic dinner. These will be very special and unique shows! Get yours now from Lippu.fi

See you there!"



