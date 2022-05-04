Streetwear Brand Noah Drops Clothing Capsule With JIMI HENDRIX Estate

Streetwear brand Noah has released a clothing capsule in collaboration with the official Jimi Hendrix store, Authentic Hendrix, bringing ‘70s inspired style to fans. Shop at Noahny.com.

The brand states:

“Before he left us at the age of 27, Jimi Hendrix gave us one last gift - a recording studio in downtown New York City called Electric Lady. It was said to have been the only artist-owned studio at the time and its official opening was only a few weeks before his untimely passing. Since then, it’s hosted generations of legendary artists - including Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin, the Clash, Patti Smith, David Bowie, the Soulquarians, and Jay-Z.

“Which feels right to us. They’re a diverse group of artists that each remade music - reflecting the many ways in which we admire Jimi Hendrix and how his legacy seems to transcend time and place.

“This season, Noah is proud to present a capsule collection as our tribute to Jimi Hendrix and his uncompromising pursuit of his creative vision.”

Products include a skateboard deck with the album art from Axis: Bold As Love, tees and sweatshirts with the signature “And The Gods Made Love” and Woodstock-era flower prints.