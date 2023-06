Thrash masters, Strike Master, have unleashed their fast and furious single "Crystallized", as the spearhead of the 2023 full length album - Tangram Apocalypse, which will be released through singles.

The album will be released September 1 physically and on all major platforms. Listen to the single below:

Crystallized by Strike Master

Strike Master is:

KMU - Guitars and Vocals

Konspirator - Drums

Walter Kleinert - Bass