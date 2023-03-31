STRUCTURAL Reveal Decrowned Album Details

Israeli, tech-death metallers, Structural, present the front cover and tracklisting for their upcoming album, Decrowned, which is set for a worldwide release on June 23 via Swedish label ViciSolum Records.

The front cover was designed by the talented artist, Giannis Nakos (Remedy Art Design), who has captured the essence of the title of the album to perfection.

Tracklisting:

"Balance"

"Your Damnation"

"My Grass Is Greener"

"And The Earth Has Rested"

"Utopia"

"White Lilly"

"Purge Of Sanity"

"Ascetic"

"Turbulence"

"Rebirth"

"Puppeteer"

First single/video from the album will drop on April 21. Stay tuned.

Following in the footsteps of acts like Lamb Of God, Nevermore, Periphery and Arch Enemy, Structural delivers an intense and mind-blowing fist of technical death metal, adding layers of fantastic melody on top. Aggressive riffing and intense energy fill the loudspeakers and with the brutal growling of Nadav Zaidman, the experience is complete.

Structural have been on several European tours and are constantly expanding their live-assets. Many more live shows await in the future.

Lineup:

Nadav Zaidman - Vocals

Shani Friedman - Guitars

Tomer Dembinsky - Guitars

Koren Esco - Bass

Vadim Sergyenko - Drums