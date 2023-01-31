STRYPER Announce New 2023 Tour Dates

Do you live in Australia, New Zealand, or anywhere in the United States? Good news... Stryper is putting together an impressive list of live concert dates that will take them to Australia, New Zealand and cities across the US (including the east and west coasts).

Stryper's current tour dates are listed below. For tickets and VIP options, head here.

March

2 - Princess Theatre - Woolloongabba, Australia

3 - Liberty Hall - Moore Park, Australia

5 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

7 - Magnet House Night Club - Perth, Australia

9 - Bridgeway Hotel - Pooraka, Australia

11 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand

30 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA

31 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

April

1 - Del lago Casino - Waterloo, NY

13 - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

14 - Arlington Hall - Arlington, TX

15 - RISE Rooftop - Houston, TX

29 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2023 - Miami, FL

May

10 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

11 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

12 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH

13 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

16 - Eagles Theatre - Wabash, IN

17 - The Vixen - McHenry, IL

19 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

21 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

26 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

31 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

June

3 - Yost Theater - Santa Ana, CA

4 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

6 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

7 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ