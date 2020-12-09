STRYPER Release Battle Van Production Update - "Our Digital 3D Sculpt Has Now Been 3D Printed And Is Now An Actual, Physical Model"

Stryper have issued the following update in regards to the production of the upcoming Stryper Van:

"We are super excited to share the next step in the process of bringing the Stryper Battle Van to life! Our digital 3D sculpt has now been 3D printed and is now an actual, physical model. The model will be used to create wax molds. Vinyl products require the creation of complex molds in order to cast the material at high temperature and pressures.

"Next step: the production sample... After the van is cast, our factory will make a production sample. The production sample will be fully assembled, boast the official Stryper Soldiers Under Command paint scheme and include the roof mounted M-60 machine gun and two Howitzer artillery shells!

"Stay tuned Stryper Fans!"

Order yours, here.

Shipping Date Update:

"Our original delivery was scheduled for late 2020. As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has created delays and shutdowns for manufacturing, services and deliveries world-wide. Everyone from Apple to Starbucks has felt the impact as their services, products and deliveries are adjusting to the backlog of orders.

"This world-wide shutdown has also affected Stryper LTD. The world-wide delay, due to the health crisis, has caused all the fans (including us) to wait just a bit longer than expected to get our van produced and shipped. Our place in line is getting shorter and shorter. This means we should have an expected shipping date sooner than later. As soon as we get that date, you will be the first to know.

"Thanks to all of you who are walking hand-in-hand with us through this amazing project. We appreciate you and thank you.

"Stay Safe and Healthy, Stryper Army!"