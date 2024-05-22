STRYPER Release Tickets For Upcoming Acoustic Worldwide Broadcast Event

Christian metallers, Stryper, recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour is coming to a city near you.

The band have issued the following update: "We are gearing up for our first-ever Acoustic Tour - To Hell With The Amps, to support the release of our first-ever acoustic album by the same name. If we are not coming to your city and you'd like to see the show, here's your chance....

"On May 30, 2024 we will be broadcasting, worldwide, the sold-out show from Madlife Studios in Woodstock GA. This will be a professional broadcast of the entire show. Tickets are only $11.99 for this one-of-a-kind event.

"No other show on this tour will be broadcast, and we will not be adding other acoustic dates. This is your one chance to see the acoustic tour if it's not coming to your city. Worth mentioning - each ticket purchased has a 7-day rewatch period. So if you can't watch the show live as it happens, that's okay, you've got 7 days to watch it at your convenience (as many times as you'd like)."

Get tickets here.

To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour:

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN

Tickets are available here.