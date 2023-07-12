STUDIO D’LUX Release New Yacht Rock Single "Slow Burn" Feat. All-Star Lineup

Studio D’Lux features an all-star lineup from legendary bands Chicago, Steely Dan, and Billy Joel on new yacht rock vibe single, "Slow Burn". This is the follow-up from the recent Studio D’Lux EP, which was released in December 2022 and has so far streamed 200k on Spotify.

This project and song is written and produced by singer/keyboardist Doug Kistner. Grammy winner Bill Champlin, best know for co writing "After The Love Is Gone" for Earth Wind & Fire and for his voice on "Look Away" and "Hard Habit To Break" by Chicago, adds his soulful vocals to the track. Famed rock drummer Liberty Devitto and bassist Malcolm Gold supply the grooves. The song takes a turn at the 3 minute mark and features a guitar solo from Steely Dan’s Jon Herington.

"Slow Burn" can be Stream/downloaded "Slow Burn" here, and watch the video below:

Studio D'Lux is a musical venture led by singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Doug Kistner, who writes and produces all the songs released by the group. Doug Kistner has played with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, John Waite, Blood, Sweat &Tears, and Danny Seraphine's CTA. He is currently playing with Lords of 52nd Street and Summer of Love.

You will hear these world class musicians put their stamp on this exciting new music inspired by the great music of the 70s and 80s.