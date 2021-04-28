STYX Announce New "Styx Fix" Concert Stream For This Saturday

Styx has announced their latest “Styx Fix” concert stream, which airs this Saturday, May 1, exclusively on their YouTube page starting at 5 PM, PT/8 PM, ET. This one features exclusive videos and photos submitted by the band’s fans.

Says the band: "It’s time for another STYX FIX! Join us this Saturday night, May 1st at 8 PM, EST/5 PM, PST for a Styx Fan Family Home Movie on our official YouTube. We will be streaming show audio of our 2020 Saban Theatre show in Beverly Hills, CA show with 2 sets plus exclusive photos and videos submitted by you! Please consider making a donation to MusiCares to support those affected by COVID-19, click here to donate."

(Top photo - Rick Diamond, Band photos - Jason Powell)