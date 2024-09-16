SUBWAY TO SALLY Surprise Fans With New Album Announcement; Post Mortem To Arrive In December

Rumored to be finished, Subway To Sally, the German grandmasters of folk metal, prove they are very much alive with their 15th studio album. Post Mortem, set for release on December 20 via Napalm Records, arrives not even two years after their 2023 predecessor, Himmelfahrt, was secretly intended to be the final album of their over 30-year career.

In hindsight, this explains the symbolic title. However, things turned out differently. Subway To Sally had clearly struck a chord with their music, as fan and critic reactions to Himmelfahrt were overwhelmingly positive. Following a nearly sold-out tour, it became clear that the 14th album was not the final chapter. The release of Himmelfahrt unleashed an untamable lightness and energy that ignited their creativity so strongly that Subway To Sally now stand ready to unveil their brand-new masterpiece, Post Mortem, created in the fastest production process in the band’s history.

Subway To Sally comment: "The world around us is still in flux. The prevailing feeling is that nothing is getting better; on the contrary, it seems to be getting worse. The 'Black Death' is over, but the long-awaited Freedom Day after COVID never came. Instead, one problem seems to replace the next. We are living in times of grand failure. Everything swings between darkness and euphoria. People long for distraction, for forgetting, for celebration and freedom – even if only for a moment. In our music, we address the desires and fears of people, but also their hopes and dreams. In a time when the world seems to be falling apart, we want to be a constant – a voice of authenticity and humanity amidst the turbulence of life."

The new masterpiece begins with the explosive track "Phönix", which celebrates the creative rebirth of the folk metal institution. On Post Mortem, Subway To Sally neither look back nor into the future, but rather deliver a sharp analysis of the present. Songs like "Wunder", "Nero", "Lumpensammler", and "Die Erde bebt" offer the band’s signature soundscape while exploring socially critical themes without moralizing. This serious side is contrasted by captivating tracks that celebrate life and the simple joy of music. The anthemic title track "Post Mortem", the rousing "Unter dem Banner", and the poetic ballad "Herz in der Rinde" unleash an uncanny joy of playing. All songs unite the band’s familiar trademarks of great melodies and profound lyrics but never feel redundant. The haunting "Atlas" melancholically draws on Greek mythology, while the folk metallers showcase a heavier yet melodic side on "Stahl auf Stahl". For this piece, they enlisted their labelmates Warkings as guest performers, whose power metal adds a unique flavor to the track. With English lyrics in the chorus, Subway To Sally return to their roots. With "Kummerkind", the septet tackles mental struggles that many people cannot escape, once again proving their precise grasp of the zeitgeist.

Subway To Sally comment: "In this world of contradictions and changes, finding a voice seems difficult. But upon closer inspection, one finds parallels in history and art. What do Putin and Nero, Oppenheimer and Prometheus have in common? What rises from the ashes of Rome? Does history truly repeat itself – once as tragedy, the other time as farce?"

Subway To Sally skillfully explore this tension between past, future, and present, art and political reality with their music, making it clear with Post Mortem that they are more alive than ever before.

Post Mortem will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Liquid Black (Napalm Records mail order only - strictly limited)

- 1 LP Gatefold Splatter (Napalm Records mail order only - strictly limited)

- 2 CD with 24 pages mediabook + goblet (Napalm Records mail order only - limited)

- 1 CD Jewel Case + goblet (Napalm Records mail order only - limited)

- 1 LP Gatefold Black + goblet (Napalm Records mail order only - limited)

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 CD with 24 pages mediabook

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Post Mortem tracklisting:

"Introitus"

"Phönix"

"Post mortem"

"Wunder"

"Nero"

"Unter dem Banner"

"Herz in der Rinde"

"Lumpensammler"

"Stahl auf Stahl"

"Atlas"

"Kummerkind"

"Eisheilige Nacht"

"Die Erde bebt"

Subway To Sally are:

Eric Fish - Vocals, Flutes, Bagpipe

Ally Storch - Violin

Bodenski - Hurdy Gurdy, Acoustic Guitar, Vocals

Simon - Acoustic Guitars, Trumsheit, Vocals

Ingo Hampf - Guitar, Lute

Simon Michael - Drums, Percussion

Sugar Ray - Bass

(Photo - Heilemania / Pedro Stoehr)