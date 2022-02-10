SUIDAKRA And GRAVEWORM Members Team Up For DRAGONBREED; Debut Album To Be Released In April

Dragonbreed is a collabaration of current and past Suidakra members with longtime friend and Graveworm vocalist Stefan Fiori. Following is an update from MDD Records:

"The guys of the Suidakra / Graveworm melodic death metal mash-up Dragonbreed have finished work on their debut longplayer. The stylistic and also personal journey back in time to the early days of the genre will be titled Necrohedron, and will be released on April 22nd via MDD Records.

Raw, wild and inspired by the spirit of the early years, the quintet around Graveworm singer Stefano Fiori and Suidakra's Arkadius Antonik will play eight songs with a playing time of 38 minutes. Also on board: cover artist Kris Verwimp, who is not only responsible for the artwork, but also for the lyrical content, which is a concept story that has been lying untold in his drawer for a long time and now fits Dragonbreed like a glove. A first sample and further information will be available soon."

