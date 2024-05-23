SUNBOMB Feat. MICHAEL SWEET And TRACII GUNS Release "Steel Hearts" Single And Lyric Video

Sunbomb, the musical alliance between two steadfast warriors of the US hard rock/metal scene: Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet, have shared "Steel Hearts", the second single from their sophomore album Light Up The Sky, out June 28 via Frontiers Records Srl. The track is accompanied by a new lyric video.

About the track, Michael Sweet had this to share: "'Steel Hearts' is a song that has power and energy that showcases the past in the best of ways. It’s always an honor to work with Tracii and it’s always a privilege to be able to make music together. We’re excited about this project in this album and we hope you enjoy 'Steel Hearts'!"

Developed as a tribute to the classic heavy metal of the 80s, Sunbomb melds influences of classic metal bands such as Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Dio, and Judas Priest.

Tracii played all guitars and bass on Light Up The Sky with drums handled by Tracii's old L.A. Guns bandmate, Adam Hamilton. Light Up the Sky is a project created, overseen, and directed by Serafino Perugino, President and A&R director of Frontiers Records Srl.

Like its 2021 predecessor, Evil And Divine, the music here is once again very heavy and firmly planted in the 'metal' category, with a wink to a traditional approach to the genre. While Tracii wrote the music for the album, the fact that Michael Sweet has been writing in an increasingly heavier style on latter-era Stryper albums made him a perfect vocalist for the album.

Tracii first leaked the news of the Sunbomb project in a March 2019 tweet, where he described the band's approaching debut LP as "the metal record I would have made when I was 17 years old.” then, in May 2020, he mentioned on Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk that: "(Evil and Divine) is really kind of like [L.A. Guns' 2019 album] The Devil You Know times three. It's more on the heavy side of The Devil You Know album. And Michael Sweet, he's a really fantastic metal singer."

About Light Up The Sky, Michael had this to say: "I’m always humbled to be a part of a project like this. This album takes the Sunbomb vision to another level with killer songs and amazing energy. Tracii really delivered on the riffs and it made it very easy for me to come up with melodies that were fitting for each song. It’s different yet familiar at the same time in the best of ways. We’re very fortunate to be working with a label that still believes in the best music in the world - rock!"

Light Up the Sky tracklisting:

"Unbreakable"

"Steel Hearts"

"In Grace We'll Find Our Name"

"Light Up The Skies"

"Rewind"

"Scream Out Loud"

"Winds Of Fate"

"Beyond The Odds"

"Reclaim The Light"

"Where We Belong"

"Setting The Sail"

"Where We Belong" (acoustic version) bonus track Japan

"Unbreakable" lyric video:

Sunbomb are:

Tracii Guns - Guitars ‎

Michael Sweet - Vocals ‎

Adam Hamilton - Drums ‎

Mitch Davis - Bass

Produced By: Tracii Guns

Studio: Drums Recorded at Palm Ranch Studio

Vocal Editing: Kenny Lewis/Mixed Emotions

Recorded By: Adam Hamilton

Vocals Recorded By: Michael Sweet

Mixed By: Adam Hamilton

Mastered By: Derek Hughes