SUNSTORM Feat. RONNIE ROMERO Release "Stronger" Lyric Video; Afterlife Album Available Now

Sunstorm, a project created, overseen, and directed by President and A&R director of Frontiers Records Serafino Perugino, was originally designed to showcase a musical style similar to singer Joe Lynn Turner’s melodic rock/AOR roots. After five successful releases, Sunstorm is now a vehicle for one of the most impressive vocal talents to emerge in recent years in the form of Lords of Black and Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero.

Romero’s debut album with Sunstorm, Afterlife is out today. Order Afterlife on CD/LP/Color LP/Digital here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Stronger" below.

Tracklisting:

"Afterlife"

"One Step Closer"

"Swan Song"

"Born Again"

"Stronger"

"I Found A Way"

"Lost Forever"

"Far From Over"

"Here For You Tonight"

"Darkest Night"

"A Story That You Can Tell"

"Stronger" lyric video:

"Afterlife" video:

"Swan Song" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero - Vocals

Simone Mularoni - Guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, backing vocals

Nik Mazzucconi - Bass

Michele Sanna - Drums