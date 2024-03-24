Sweden's FREAK KITCHEN Return With Everyone Gets Bloody Album; Video For Title Track Streaming

Sweden's Freak Kitchen have returned with a new album, Everyone Gets Bloody, the follow-up to 2018's Confusion To the Enemy. To coincide with the release, the band has unleashed a video for the title track. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"Everyone Gets Bloody"

"Medal"

"Slip"

"Small Acts Of Rebellion"

"The Grief That Does Not Speak"

"Gravity Works"

"Psy Co Op"

"Down the Drain"

"The Expert"

"Session Is Over"

"Pissing Contest"

"Give us the opportunity and we promise to kick some ass. Put us on a stage and we will make the crowd dance, and stagedive, and headbang like they've never done before."

Freak Kitchen is a rock band from Gothenburg, Sweden, formed in 1992. They have released nine studio albums and toured around the world. Guitarist / singer and founding member, Mattias "IA" Eklundh, is renowned as an innovative and unique guitar virtuoso, and he also has a successful solo career on the side.

Completing the lineup is versatile drummer Björn Fryklund (voted as the best drummer of 2014 in Prog Sphere readers' poll) and energetic bassist Christer Hysén (who also provides occasional lead vocals).

Freak Kitchen's style of music is an original, yet identifiable mixture of heavy metal, progressive avant-garde and Indian carnatic influences, paired with catchy songwriting, baffling rhythm structures and adventurous tonalities that escape genre labelling. Having established a passionate, loyal and ever-growing fan base, the band is steadily touring all corners of the world, lighting up the crowds at small clubs as well as vast festival venues.