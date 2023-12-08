Sweden's IMMINENCE Announce Full 2024 US Tour

After appearing in North America for the very first time, making their live debut in the market a complete success story with the entire tour being sold out in 48 hours, venues upgraded not only once, but twice due to enormous demand, and closing in on tickets sales up to 1,500 visitors per show, Imminence are already announcing a full US tour during spring 2024, including major festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

The Swedish alternative metalcore outfit has, during the last few years, established their own highly unique brand and pushed the genre beyond extents of anyone's expectations. With the distinct use of classical string arrangements blended with the influence of ferocious Scandinavian metal, the sound and visual universe of the quintet stands out as one of the most innovative and exciting acts on the market today.

Featuring vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bassist Christian Höijer, Imminence have opened a new release cycle with three singles since June 2023. The new tracks "Come Hell or High Water," "Desolation," and "Heaven Shall Burn" have quickly achieved millions of streams and achieved a rapid growth in social media following, furthermore given the band great attention during this year’s festival season where Imminence have performed at Wacken, Summerbreeze, Tuska Open Air, Reload, shared stage with genre pioneers Architects, and much more.

To honor the recent live premiere in North America 2023, Imminence took the opportunity to release the brand new single "Death By A Thousand Cuts" just before the tour.

The cycle of the previous album Heaven In Hiding closed with an exclusive Deluxe Edition release, including the single track "Jaded" (2023), shortly thereafter Imminence continued to gain viral attention on all social media platforms, partially due to the remarkable "Live In Studio"-recordings, and experienced an impressive growth of +100,000 followers and millions of streams over the course of just a few months this year.

With four full length studio albums, over 220,000,000 streams, over 570, 000 combined online followers, and closing in on 900,000 monthly Spotify listeners, Imminence upswing continues into 2024.

From Sweden with love.

US tour dates:

April

23 - Dallas, TX - The Studio At The Factory

24 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

26 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

28 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

29 - Sacramento, CA - Aces of Spades

30 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

May

1 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

6 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - St. Louis, MO - Hawthorn

8 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

12 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

13 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

14 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

17 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

* festival appearance

(Photo - Oscar Dziedziela)