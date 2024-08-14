Sweden’s CARNOSUS – Wormtales Out In October; “Within Throat, Within Heart” Video Streaming

Progressive death metal band Carnosus will release new album, Wormtales, October 18 on CD digipak, gatefold vinyl LP, cassette, and digital formats via Willowtip Records. The release is the band's third overall and first for Willowtip.

Whispered among worms were the rumors of a new album by death metal outfit CARNOSUS. Heavier and darker, slithering its way from Sweden, comes Wormtales, a prequel to the critically acclaimed 2023 album, Visions of Infinihility. Wormtales contains some of the band's most impressive riffs thus far and once again lures the listener into the realm of infinihility.

Indeed, Visions Of Infinihility, the quintet's independently released second album, garnered loads of positive press, further amplifying the anticipation for Carnosus' Willowtip debut, Wormtales.

Carnosus was established in 2011. The band members all come from different subgenres within metal, resulting in a mixture of technical melodic death metal, thrash, progressive metal and a pinch of black metal influences scattered throughout.

Album preorders will be available on Friday, August 16.

Artwork by Timon Kokott:

Tracklisting:

“Birthless”

“Within Throat, Within Heart”

“Neglectikon”

“Yearnings Of A Rotten Spine”

“Worm Charmer”

“Harbinger Of Woundism”

“Paradoxical Impulse”

“Wound Of Wisdom”

“Cosmoclaustrum”

“Solace In Soil”

“Within Throat, Within Heart” video:

(Photo: Anders Larsson)