SYLOSIS Release New Single "Immovable Stone"; Music Video Posted

Sylosis have released a new single, entitled "Immovable Stone". Watch a music video below, and get the single here.

Says the band: "The best way to tie off 2021 and keep things moving forwards ahead of a new Sylosis record in 2022."

Following the release of the much-anticipated album, Cycle Of Suffering, back in February, Sylosis staged a monumental live return at a sold out Islington Assembly Hall in London, England. After a string of cancelled summer festival performances, Josh Middleton went straight back to work on new music intended for the next Sylosis record.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of live music, Sylosis offered the first taste of these new recordings with the release of the standalone single, "Worship Decay", written and recorded during the first UK lockdown.

Sylosis founder Josh Middleton commented: "With everything happening in our world right now, we wanted to keep things moving in Sylosis' world. We started writing new music as we entered the first set of lockdowns and ‘Worship Decay’ quickly developed as a song we feel confident stands up by itself and showcases something different for Sylosis. We’re of course looking forward to playing music live again (hopefully soon!), but it feels great to be able to continue creating music and sharing it with our fans during this time of uncertainty and unrest."

"Worship Decay" is available to stream on all platforms right now, found here.