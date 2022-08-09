SYLOSIS Return With New Single "Heavy Is The Crown"

Thrash metal masters, Sylosis, have returned with their first new music of 2022. The band, who are set to headline the inaugural Knotfest Presents Pulse Of The Maggots festival and play the main stage at Bloodstock this week, have released a new single, titled "Heavy Is The Crown". The track ebbs and flows as the band's signature, thunderous grooves give way to a masterfully crafted chorus.

Maestro Josh Middleton comments: "'Heavy Is The Crown' is the first of a trilogy of singles we’re releasing this year – these songs were developed during the writing of the next Sylosis record and although weren’t right for the album, are perfect for some standalone bangers. 'Heavy Is The Crown' is a song that all our fans can get into and also highlights some of the progression in the band's sound."

Stream "Heavy Is The Crown" here, and watch the video below:

Lineup:

Josh Middleton - Vocals, Guitar

Alex Bailey - Guitar

Conor Marshall - Bass

Ali Richardson - Drums