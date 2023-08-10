T. REX Legend MARC BOLAN - Video Trailer Released For Upcoming "AngelHeaded Hipster" Documentary

AngelHeaded Hipster is the first documentary to explore the creation and interpretation of the music and lyrics of Marc Bolan, who died at the age of 29 in 1977.

Using archival performances, interviews with Bolan, and filmed interpretations by artists such as Nick Cave, John Cameron Mitchell, Joan Jett, Macy Gray, U2, Lucinda Williams, Father John Misty, & others, this documentary creates an exuberant and thoughtful celebration of a true original; glam rock pioneer, gender-bending free spirit and explorer of punk and soul music with his last partner musician Gloria Jones, who is interviewed extensively from Sierra Leone.

Illuminated with interviews by his great friend David Bowie, Ringo Starr, Elton John and many more, this film creates a new kind of music lookback intertwined with cinema verité footage captured directly from the studio with legendary Avant-Garde Record Producer Hal Willner who tragically died of COVID in 2020 after completing what would be his final album.

A special UK preview / Q&A cinema event for AngelHeaded Hipster, a film by Ethan Silverman, is scheduled for September 14. Click here to book your tickets.

The film will receive a general release on September 22. Watch a video trailer below: