T3NORS Feat. ROBBIE LABLANC, TOBY HITCHCOCK & KENT HILLI Release "Set Fire To The Rain" Lyric Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced T3nors, a very special new AOR project. Two of America’s greatest AOR singers, Robbie LaBlanc and Toby Hitchcock join forces with one of Sweden’s finest AOR singers, Kent Hilli to form the vocal trio of T3nors. These absolutely outstanding vocalists have come together on one glorious melodic rock album, Naked Soul, which will be released on February 10.

Watch a lyric video for the song "Set Fire To The Rain" below, and pre-order/save Naked Soul here.

The story behind this record actually dates back quite a few years as Frontiers has been wanting to do a “three tenors” type of record for quite some time. Given the extremely high level of AOR vocal talent that the label has worked with in the past and continues to work with today, the idea never really lost steam. The issue was always finding the right pairing of three singers and the timing for the individual singers to have availability in their schedules to record. With the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, everyone's availability, for better or for worse, became more flexible and the idea started to become reality.

Pairing Robbie, Toby, and Kent together seemed an ideal team up and all three were enthusiastic about the idea when approached to participate. The rest, as they say, is history.

Kent Hilli is the newest of the three singers on the scene, but has quickly made an impact with the albums he has released with his main band Perfect Plan, as well as being the new frontman for Giant, solo material, and guest appearances with Restless Spirits, the melodic rock project from Lords Of Black guitarist Tony Hernando.

Toby Hitchcock is an American singer known for his solo albums as well as his work with the esteemed melodic rock genius Jim Peterik in Pride Of Lions.

Robbie LaBlanc is an American singer, guitarist, and songwriter known for his work with Blanc Faces, Find Me, a project with The Murder Of My Sweet drummer/producer Daniel Flores, East Temple Avenue, and more.

If you are a lover of all things AOR, the T3nors' debut album is a can't miss release.

Naked Soul tracklisting:

"April Rain"

"Naked Soul"

"Nights"

"Time Is Coming"

"Silent Cries"

"Torn"

"I Could"

"Mother Love"

"Set Fire To The Rain"

"Stand For Love"

"Strength To Carry On"

"April Rain" (Robbie’s Version) (Bonus Track Digital)

"I Could" (Toby’s Version) (Bonus Track Digital)

"Strength To Carry On" (Kent’s Version) (Bonus Track Digital)

"Set Fire To The Rain" lyric video:

"April Rain" video:

"Strength To Carry On":

Lineup:

Robbie LaBlanc - vocals

Toby Hitchcock - vocals

Kent Hilli - vocals

Francesco Savino - guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - bass, additional keyboards, guitars, and backing vocals

Jacopo Martignoni - drums

- Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino