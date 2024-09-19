TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP Feat. JACK BLADES, ERIC MARTIN, MATT SORUM Release "Eternal Flames" Visualizer Teaser

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Tak Matsumoto Group (TMG), marking the triumphant return of the internationally acclaimed project formed by guitar virtuoso, Tak Matsumoto.

The new album, TMG II, is available digitally now, with the physical CD release slated for December 6. A new single, “Eternal Flames" (feat. Babymetal), is also out now. Check out a teaser for the visualizer below.

Listen to “Eternal Flames" in full below.

After a 20-year hiatus, TMG returns with original members Tak Matsumoto (guitarist and member of the Japanese rock superstars B’z), Jack Blades (Night Ranger), and Eric Martin (Mr. Big), reigniting the powerhouse trio’s signature rock sound. Originally launched in 2004, TMG wowed fans worldwide with their unique fusion of hard-hitting rock and oriental influences. Now after two decades, they’re set to do it all again.

Buy and listen to TMG II here.

Tak Matsumoto formed TMG in 2004, bringing together rock legends Eric Martin and Jack Blades. Their debut album, TMG I, was a smash hit, topping the Oricon National Chart and spawning the single “Oh Japan – Our Time Is Now”, which became a theme song for Japanese television.

The group embarked on a sold-out tour across Japan, culminating in a legendary finale at the Nippon Budokan. TMG’s blend of Eastern and Western rock influences resonated with fans and critics alike, making them a force to be reckoned with in the world of hard rock.

TMG II not only features Matsumoto's solid and delicate guitar playing, but also Eric Martin's emotionally melodic vocals, and Jack Blades' aggressive yet lively bass lines.

Listening to the album, fans will have the impression that the past 20 years, in which each member has continued to be active, was not a hiatus for the band, but a preparation period for the unique TMG rock sound to gain even more power: a full-fledged second album.

The recording lineup for this album includes Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver) on drums, and Yukihide “YT” Takiyama, who is well known for recording and live support for B'z, on guitar and arrangements.

The album opener “Crash Down Love” is impressively catchy and symbolizes the new TMG sound, while “Guitar Hero”, whose lyrics were written by Jack Blades with Tak in mind, may just be the best example of the band's evolved sound.

“I was able to create a truly exciting and convincing piece of work with my wonderful band members,” says Tak. The Japanese metal act Babymetal, appears as a special guest in a killer and groovy dance-metal song called “Eternal Flames” where their duet with Eric Martin is truly unique!

TMG II tracklisting:

"Crash Down Love"

"Eternal Flames" (Feat. Babymetal)

"The Story Of Love" (Feat. Lisa)

"Color In The World"

"Jupiter And Mars"

"My Life"

"Endless Sky"

"Dark Island Woman"

"Faithful Now"

"The Great Divide"

"Guitar Hero"

"Eternal Flames":

TMG will be touring Japan starting on September 19. The full list of tour dates can be found here.

TMG are:

Tak Matsumoto - Guitar

Jack Blades - Bass & Vocal

Eric Martin – Vocal

Matt Sorum - Drums

(Photo - Vermillion)