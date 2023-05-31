Take A Look Inside METALLICA's M72 Pop-Up Shop In Hamburg; Video

Metallica's "No Repeat Weekend" landed in Hamburg, Germany last week, with performances on May 26 & 28. The video footage below takes you inside the band's M72 Hamburg Pop-Up Shop:

Metallica performed the 72 Seasons album track, "If Darkness Had A Son", during their concert at Stade de France in Paris, France, on May 19. Watch professionally-filmed video footage below:

Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour sees the band in a complete 360 performance playing two nights in every city it visits - with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. Up next, Metallica’s M72 World Tour will be making its way to Paris, Hamburg, and Gothenburg before proceeding to North America.

Metallica's complete 2023 / 2024 tour schedule can be found here.

Fans can also now access the M72 World Tour Interactive Map and discover pop-up shops, film screenings, Q&A sessions and everything Metallica happening in each stop on the tour, here.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

