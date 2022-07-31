TAKING BALFOUR Preview Dawn Of Polaris Album With "The Watcher And The Witness" Video

Ontario based progressive outfit Taking Balfour are preparing to unveil their sophomore album Dawn Of Polaris on October 21st, 2022. With a newly completed lineup, the band offers a tantalizing taste with the first single and video, "The Watcher And The Witness".

Founding member and guitarist Noah Anderson comments: "The most challenging thing about creating a record is of course, what are we going to write about? In the early stages of brainstorming, we decided to take an approach on one of the most debated topics of all time; what it means to be human. This album is a journey, and one that we all buckle up for behind the wheel."

"Dawn Of Polaris perfectly captures a bumpy ride; the exhilarating rollercoaster each and every one of us has to strap in for. We all are guilty of holding our belief systems so close to our hearts that sometimes we forget to look at the bigger picture. What is the bigger picture? Well, take a listen, you'd be surprised at what you may find."

Taking Balfour elevate their music by exploring beyond the typical boundaries of metal. Breaking out synthesizers and organ parts alongside the metal instrumentation, the band produce a fiery sound with unceasing impact.

Tracklisting:

"Echoes"

"Neptune"

"The Watcher And The Witness"

"Awakening"

"The Jester’s Fool"

"Polaris"

"Touch And Go"

"Light Years Away"

"T.O.A.D."

"Purge Of Darkness"

Taking Balfour create a wall of sound comprised of powerful percussion, thundering bass and epic guitar riffage, all accompanied by compelling synths and piano. “Echoes” is a beautifully haunting introduction to the album, building up anticipation ahead of the heavy thrills of “Neptune”. A gothic seductive tone manifests in “Awakening”, while “Light Years Away” explores contrasting sections of a serene, soaring nature, and high intensity. Blues and funk influences run through Dawn Of Polaris with “The Jester’s Fool” and “T.O.A.D.” prominently incorporating these musical styles. Each track ventures down a different path of Taking Balfour’s sound, revealing something new at every turn. The convergence of these elements is found in the concluding “Purge Of Darkness”. From driving percussion and delicate lead melodies, to immersive atmospheres and an explosive breakdown, this finale goes out with a bang.

