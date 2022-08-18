TAKING BALFOUR Unveil New Single / Video "Neptune"

Progressive metal outfit Taking Balfour have offered up their new single "Neptune" from their upcoming sophomore album Dawn Of Polaris, due out on October 21st, 2022. With a newly completed lineup and having offered an additional tantalizing taste with the album’s first single "The Watcher And The Witness", Taking Balfour bring electric riffs, dynamic instrumental textures and catchy hooks.

The band comments on "Neptune": "Throughout the history of mankind, the idea of peace and unity has never been achieved on a global scale. War, genocide, poverty, has kept us divided as far back as we have been able to record it. 'Neptune' is the story of our struggle as one. The pain, loss, and hurt we have caused each other throughout the years of being on this planet; this place we call home."

Taking Balfour elevate their music by exploring beyond the typical boundaries of metal. Breaking out synthesizers and organ parts alongside the metal instrumentation, the band produce a fiery sound with unceasing impact.

Tracklisting:

"Echoes"

"Neptune"

"The Watcher And The Witness"

"Awakening"

"The Jester’s Fool"

"Polaris"

"Touch And Go"

"Light Years Away"

"T.O.A.D."

"Purge Of Darkness"

Taking Balfour create a wall of sound comprised of powerful percussion, thundering bass and epic guitar riffage, all accompanied by compelling synths and piano. “Echoes” is a beautifully haunting introduction to the album, building up anticipation ahead of the heavy thrills of “Neptune”. A gothic seductive tone manifests in “Awakening”, while “Light Years Away” explores contrasting sections of a serene, soaring nature, and high intensity. Blues and funk influences run through Dawn Of Polaris with “The Jester’s Fool” and “T.O.A.D.” prominently incorporating these musical styles. Each track ventures down a different path of Taking Balfour’s sound, revealing something new at every turn. The convergence of these elements is found in the concluding “Purge Of Darkness”. From driving percussion and delicate lead melodies, to immersive atmospheres and an explosive breakdown, this finale goes out with a bang.

