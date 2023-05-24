TEETH Announce The Biblical Worship Of Violence Canadian Tour; Release “Drip” Visualizer

The volatile powerhouse that is Ontario, Canada’s hardcore/metal quintet Teeth have emerged from the sludge of a foul generation - a vessel whose sole purpose is to create the most assailing, aggressive music imaginable. Born from illegal back-alley shows that resulted in literal fires, Teeth has come off a string of sold-out - and absolutely vicious - headliners while independently amassing over 1 million streams, gaining recognition from metal titans Slipknot and deathcore innovators Emmure. Teeth is just getting started, and they’re playing for keeps.

Today, Teeth have announced they are hitting the road for "The Biblical Worship Of Violence" Canadian tour with Boston hardcore band Great American Ghost. The 11-trek will kick off on July 21 in Hamilton and will make stops in Windsor and Montreal before concluding in Barrie on August 8.

More information and tickets available here.

Dates:

July

21 – Hamilton, ON – Corktown (no Great American Ghost)

28 – Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dee’s

29 – St. Catherines, ON – Warehouse

30 – London, ON – Rum Runners

August

1 – Windsor, ON – Chelsea Underground

2 – Cambridge, ON – Rhythm & Brews

4 – Ottawa, ON – House Of Targ

5 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufounes

6 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti

7 – Kingston, ON – The Mansion

8 – Barrie, ON – Queens Nightclub

The band also dropped the video visualizer for the track “Drip”.

Resolved to utilize the carcasses of their conquered demons as fodder for a new euphonious weapon, Teeth wanted to create the most ignorant, aggressive-sounding music imaginable. Their latest offering A Biblical Worship Of Violence will be unleashed digitally on May 5th and on vinyl on July 21 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band states, "A Biblical Worship Of Violence is our ode to the ache of change - a snapshot of a moment in time where we were all going through dark shifts in our personal lives that forced us to see life through the lens of true pain and discomfort. We knew we needed to create something so visceral and honest to articulate what we’d been going through while also giving us the opportunity to speak on the state of this world. Division, compulsion - an intrinsic gravitational pull toward cruelty and brutality. ABWOV is a commentary on human beings darkest, most volatile conventions."

A Biblical Worship of Violence was recorded in the fall of 2020 at Bell Tower Studios. Davis Maxwell and the band were responsible for producing and engineering the record while Lance Prenc handled mixing and mastering. This time around the band enlisted Heavy Sleeper Co to create the album artwork and layout.

A Biblical Worship Of Violence will be available as a red with black splatter vinyl. Preorder/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“We Eat Our Young”

“Hate Me”

“Pig Virus”

“Drip”

“EYESHORNSMOUTH”

“Hate Me” video: