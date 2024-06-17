TESTAMENT Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK Tackles THE POLICE Classic "King Of Pain"; Video

Testament guitarist, Alex Skolnick, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"'King Of Pain' from Synchronicity, released on this day, June 17, 1983. The Police were one of my 1st concerts (9th grade). One of several songs I’ve been revisiting from my early teen & preteen years, now that I have the musical knowledge to figure them out (back then, this was way over my head). I’ve always loved this melody and especially the harmonically ambiguous chords (sus, add9 etc).

"A few weeks back, I stumbled into this on piano and thought I’d see if it worked on guitar, then threw it together. Mad respect to those who specialize in chord melody. I can think of quite a few who are far superior at this type of thing but thought “what the heck..”. I have another Police tune in mind that just may end up as an arrangement." 🤔

Testament recently announced an explosive celebration of the band's enduring legacy and their influential presence in the thrash metal scene. On July 12, Testament will release the remastered versions of their seminal albums The Legacy & The New Order both digitally and on vinyl via Nuclear Blast Records.

Chuck Billy states, "When The Legacy and The New Order were first recorded we were new and had limited resources to record the albums being a young band. Now, with the remastering, fans will hear the albums in their signature sonic onslaught they were intended to be heard."

Today, the band offers fans previews of the remastered versions completed by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound via singles from each of the albums. "Over The Wall" from The Legacy (Remastered 2024) and "Into The Pit" from The New Order (Remastered 2024) are now available to be streamed on all platforms as well as video visualizers.

The Legacy was remastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. It will be available digitally and on 180G vinyl on red and white swirl with black splatter (limited to 1500 worldwide). The release includes alternate cover artwork and gatefold packaging with new liner notes as well it includes an oversized booklet with never-before-seen images.

The Legacy tracklisting:

"Over The Wall" (Remastered 2024)

"The Haunting" (Remastered 2024)

"Burnt Offerings" (Remastered 2024)

"Raging Waters" (Remastered 2024)

"C.O.T.L.O.D." (Remastered 2024)

"First Strike Is Deadly" (Remastered 2024)

"Do or Die" (Remastered 2024)

"Alone In The Dark" (Remastered 2024)

"Apocalyptic City" (Remastered 2024)

The New Order was remastered by Justin Shturtz at Sterling Sound. It will be available digitally and on 180G vinyl on blue and purple swirl with black splatter (limited to 1500 worldwide). The release includes alternate cover artwork and gatefold packaging with new liner notes as well it includes an oversized booklet with never-before-seen images.

The New Order tracklisting:

"Eerie Inhabitants" (Remastered 2024)

"The New Order" (Remastered 2024)

"Trial By Fire" (Remastered 2024)

"Into The Pit" (Remastered 2024)

"Hypnosis" (Remastered 2024)

"Disciples Of The Watch" (Remastered 2024)

"The Preacher" (Remastered 2024)

"Nobody's Fault" (Remastered 2024)

"A Day Of Reckoning" (Remastered 2024)

"Musical Death (A Dirge)" (Remastered 2024)

This Fall, the Klash Of The Titans makes its triumphant return to North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Testament and Kreator co-headlining the run. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12 in Reno making its way across the US and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates Possessed.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue

20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall

21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino

22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre

26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

27 - Chicago, IL - Radius

28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History

4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus

5 - New Haven, CT - College Street

6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre

11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield