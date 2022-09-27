THE AGONIST Reveal Disturbing Music Video For "Immaculate Deception"; European Tour Begins This Week

Death metal trailblazers, The Agonist, have just revealed a twisted new music video for the crushing, grooving track, "Immaculate Deception", cut from their JUNO-nominated EP, Days Before The World Wept, out now via Napalm Records.

The dark and disturbing clip comes just in time to prepare fans for the band's upcoming European tour. Featuring headliners Hypocrisy, special guests Septicflesh and fellow support artists Horizon Ignited, the run begins this coming Friday, September 30 in Germany.

Vocalist Vicky Psarakis says: ""Immaculate Deception" is a song about societal pressure and feelings of remorse over time. The main point I want to highlight is the concept of time and the fear that comes with it. We all reach a point where we start noticing that we're aging. In current society, there's a big push to try and preserve our physical state. There's a huge movement of cosmetic procedures and products that promise us "eternal youth". People like to think that they can keep reliving their 20s, instead of embracing the natural course of life and the challenges and rewards that come with it.

To bring this vision to life, we focused on our main character coming face to face with different versions of herself: her naturally aged older self chasing her with an imaginary "mob" (representing society) and her unrecognizable cosmetically altered self staring at her through the mirror. She ultimately realizes she cannot run anymore.

Remorse is a powerful feeling and influencing factor for a lot of our decisions, but the fact is you can never go back in time and change the things you've done. All you can do is learn and push yourself to be better over time.

To thank all our fans who directly donated money for this video to be made, we added their names to the credits. We could not have done this without you!"

Lineup:

Vicky Psarakis - Vocals / Piano

Danny Marino - Guitar

Pascal Jobin - Guitar

Chris Kells - Bass

Simon McKay - Drums