THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS, Guitarists QUENTIN CORNET And NILS COURBARON Cover CHILDREN OF BODOM Classic "Hate Me!" (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis - along with guitarists Quentin Cornet and Nils Courbaron (Sirenia) - has recorded a cover of the Children Of Bodom classic "Hate Me!". Check out the video below.

"Hate Me!" is taken from Children Of Bodom's third album, Follow The Reaper, released in 2000.

Check out Vicky's covers of In Flames' "Only For The Week" amd At The Gates' "Blinded By Fear" below.