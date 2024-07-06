THE ALMIGHTY Announce Three January 2025 Live Dates For Japan - "Never Say Never"

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty were back in force for the first time in 32 years in December 2023. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with frontman Ricky Warwick recently announced they were gearing up to do it all over again this year, with the shows being dubbed Three 'N' Easy 2024, and Warwick has now checked in with the following update:

"You wild, wonderful & beautiful people of Japan, The Almighty are coming to play some shows for you in your beautiful country. It’s been decades since we played for you and we cannot wait to see you all, and what's even more exciting is that for the very first time ever we will be playing as the original line up - Ricky Warwick, Stumpy Monroe, Floyd London and Andy ‘Tantrum’ McCafferty. It’s going to be incredible."

Tickets for the Japan shows are available here

Live dates:

July

28 - Aberbeeg, Ebbw Vale, Wales - Steelhouse Festival

November

28 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

29 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steel Mill

30 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

January

29 - Osaka, Japan - Bigcat

30 - Kawasaki, Japan - Club Citta

31 - Kawasaki, Japan - Club Citta

Fan-filmed video from The Almighty's November 30th, 2023 Glasgow show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"