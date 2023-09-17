THE AMENTA Streams Cover Of "Angry Chair" By ALICE IN CHAINS

Extreme metal innovators The Amenta have shared a second track from their forthcoming EP, Plague Of Locus - a twisted and dingy take on the hypnotic Alice In Chains song "Angry Chair".

Transforming the classic grunge sound of "Angry Chair" into gloomy industrial metal coldness, The Amenta highlight the sinister aspects of this '90s masterpiece. Staying true to the rhythm and vibe of the composition, the Australian band intensifies the already woeful atmosphere by adding more distortion and alienation into the mix.

Keyboard player Timothy Pope comments: "'Angry Chair', and the whole of Alice In Chains' Dirt album in general, is a favourite of The Amenta. They had such a grimy, eerie and fucking heavy sound on the album, and it's always been a very big inspiration to us, especially when it came to the creation of Revelator. The drums for this cover were recorded at the same time as the drums for Revelator and, for a brief time, we thought about including the track on that album. To my ears, it shares a common feel. It has a hopelessness and pain that I think is threaded throughout Revelator. Cain's vocals seem to bring out more of that desperate edge in our cover."

Plague Of Locus will be unleashed on October 19th via Debemur Morti Productions. Vinyl pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Pre-save your digital copy here.

The artwork for Plague Of Locus was created by Metastazis (Paradise Lost, Ulver), who also provided art for both of The Amenta's 2021 releases, Revelator and Solipschism.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Sono l'Anticristo" (Diamanda Galas cover)

"Asteroid" (Killing Joke cover)

"Angry Chair" (Alice In Chains cover)

"Plague Of Locus"

"A Million Years" (Wolf Eyes cover)

"Crystal Lakes" (Lord Kaos cover)

"Rise" (Halo cover)

"Totem" (Nazxul cover)

"Black God" (My Dying Bride cover)

Mixed by the band's very own Erik Miehs, and mastered by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Abbath), the EP builds on the claustrophobic heft of Revelator, resulting in a phenomenal sound that is heavy and crushing, yet natural and organic.

To enter the atmosphere of the forthcoming EP, The Amenta unveils an eerie and obscure video clip for their self-composed title track.

Plague Of Locus is filled with violent and hysterical extreme metal arrangements, intelligently combined with groovy elements, dramatic hooks, infectious vocals, and noisy soundscapes – the perfect soundtrack to all nightmares!

Composer and keyboard player Timothy Pope narrates about the new EP's genesis: "Listening to Plague Of Locus immediately triggers a nostalgic shiver. To me, it has some of the same cold bite as our material from the 2008 n0n album. Of course, it takes that initial familiarity and twists it beyond recognition with wailing theremin and an open, epic mid-section with an inspired vocal from Cain but the seeds of something nostalgic remained. To complement the song, we decided to surround it with covers of songs that have inspired us, particularly our 2021 album, "Revelator". In fact, two of these tracks were recorded during the Revelator sessions."

Reveling in the moment The Amenta embark on a long overdue Australian headline tour, including a performance at Adelaide's biggest and best metal festival, Froth & Fury. The Plague Of Locus 2023 Tour will see The Amenta's first headline shows in over ten years. Known for uncompromising, suffocating and overpowering performances, this boundary-pushing horde are keen to bring their full assault to all shows. The Amenta is thrilled to be joined by blackened sludge miscreants LO! on select dates.

November

16 - Sydney, The Crowbar

17 - Melbourne, Stay Gold

18 - Adelaide, Froth & Fury Festival *

December

1 - Brisbane, Soapbox

2 - Perth, Amplifier *

* LO! not appearing